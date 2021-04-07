2,000 more beds for COVID-19 affected in Delhi hospitals

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday informed that the number of beds in hospitals has been increased by more than 2,000 in the past 3 days in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"Yesterday, Delhi reported 5,100 positive cases, we did 1,03,453 COVID-19 tests and the positivity rate here is 4.93 per cent...In the last 3 days, more than 2,000 beds have been increased in hospitals," the Minister said and added that a similar increase in beds will be done in the coming 3 days.

"For the last 20 days, the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delhi. The city, which reported less than 200 cases for months, is now reporting more than 5,000 cases. If the positivity rate goes that high in Delhi, the situation will become worse. So, we have to do everything to contain the virus," he added.

The Minister appealed to the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise hands regularly.

He said that the night curfew in Delhi will not affect passengers coming to the national capital as they can show their train tickets and continue on with their journey.

On being asked if night curfew relaxations will be given to teams that are participating in the IPL match that is scheduled to be held in Delhi on April 29, he said, "As of now, we are concentrating on Corona, we haven't thought about it."

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,28,01,785. The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473. (ANI)