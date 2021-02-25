2,000 youngsters participating on daily basis in Jammu's Army recruitment rally

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): The ongoing recruitment rally held in Jammu is witnessing enthusiastic participation by youth with at least 2,000 youngsters participating on a daily basis, according to authorities.

"This is the first Army recruitment rally in this region after prolonged lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions in Jammu. An overwhelming response from the youth has been recorded and approximately 40,000 candidates have registered online to join the Indian Army," said Lieutenant Colonel Devinder Anand, PRO Defence Jammu.

"2,000 youngsters are participating in the rally on a daily basis. We have divided the participants into different groups on district-basis for easy conduct," he further said.

The recruitment rally for the youth of all the ten districts of the Jammu Division, held under the aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station, began on February 15 and will continue till March 6.



Lt Col Anand further commented, "The youngsters are on high 'josh', They are very well prepared. On the basis of performances I have witnessed in previous recruitment drives, the performance of youngsters at this drive is of a higher standard."

The Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu in close coordination with the Shivalik Brigade, Civil Administration of Jammu Division and Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting the ongoing rally.

Surinder Singh a participant in the recruitment drive said, "I passed my running test. This recruitment drive was scheduled in the March of 2019 but it got postponed due to the pandemic."

"My family has ex-servicemen, so I get training from them. I will give my 100 per cent if given an opportunity to serve the nation," he added.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the rally by all participants and recruiting staff. (ANI)

