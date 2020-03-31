20,000 quarantined homes under watch, 2,500 food distribution centres to be established in Delhi: LG

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government is strictly monitoring more than 20,000 homes in the national capital which have been identified for home quarantine.

Baijal added that food distribution centres in Delhi will be increased to 2500 to ensure that social distancing is "adhered to effectively". According to Baijal, these measures were decided in the daily meeting held with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary among others through video conferencing.

"It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from present 500 to 2500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively. Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored. More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine," Baijal's tweet read.

Through another tweet, the LG Delhi advised the police and administration to keep a strict watch on social distancing and home quarantine and to "take deterrent actions for any violation and widely publicise. Separately, action to ramp up medical facilities to be expedited."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Monday stood at 87, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)