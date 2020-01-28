2002 Gujarat riots: SC grants bail to 14 convicts in Sardarpura massacre case

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 14 convicts in the Sardarpura village massacre case where 33 people were burnt alive during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde granted bail to the 14 convicts who have been sentenced to life imprisonment and asked them to do social and spiritual services among others during the period of the bail.

The court said that one batch of convicts will go to Indore while another will go to Jabalpur.

Bhopal Legal Services Authority has directed to suggest employment opportunities for the convicts and the legal service authority has been asked to send a report to the court every three months.

The convicts have also filed an appeal before the top court against the October 2016 order of the Gujarat High Court, which sentenced the 14 convicts to life imprisonment.

Among the convicts who were granted bail are Prahaladbhai Jagabhai Patel, Vijaybhai Rajivbhai Patel, and Dilipbhai Vinubhai Patel.

Over a thousand people were killed during the three-day riots that ensued at several places in Gujarat after around 58 people lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at the Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002. (ANI)

