2004 batch IFS officer Vivek Kumar appointed PS to PM

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): IFS Officer Vivek Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar, a 2004 batch IFS officer is currently working as Director in the Prime Minister's Office. He will take the place of Sanjeev Kumar Singla, who has been appointed India's Ambassador to Israel.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) also approved the appointment of Amita Prasad as the Chairperson of Inland Water Authorities of India in the rank and pay of secretary.

Arun Kumar Jha (IES, 1985) has been appointed as Director General, National Productivity Council.

The ACC also approved the appointment of Jyoti Arora as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The other appointments approved by the ACC include - Rajesh Verma as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer's Welfare; Indevar Pandey as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Bharat Lal as Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Shashank Priya as Additional Secretary as Financial Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)