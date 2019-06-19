2005 Ayodhya terror attack: Court to pronounce verdict today

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A special court in Prayagraj will announce the verdict in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case on Tuesday.

Special judge Dinesh Chandra is hearing the case. The attack took place on July 5, 2005.

Due to security reasons, the verdict will be announced in Naini Central Jail, where all the accused are imprisoned.

Among those accused are Irrfan, Mohammad Shakeel, Mohammad Naseem, Mohammad Aziz, Asif Iqbal and Farookh. (ANI)

