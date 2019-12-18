2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Special court convicts 4 accused, 1 acquitted

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A special court on Wednesday convicted four people in connection with the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case.

The four were convicted under different sections of the law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mohammad Saif, Salman, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Saiffurrehman were convicted by the court while it acquitted one accused named Shahbaz.

Close to eighty persons were killed and more than 183 were injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008. (ANI)

