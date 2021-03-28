2009 CPI(M) leader murder case: TMC's Mahato arrested, produced before Kolkata court

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato on Sunday was produced before Kolkata's Bankshall Court in connection with the 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahato.

Mahato was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier in the day.

This happened a day after the first phase of assembly elections concluded in West Bengal.

The elections to the 294-member state assembly in the state will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)