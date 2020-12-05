Representative image
201 active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

ANI | Updated: Dec 05, 2020 21:10 IST


Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 5 (ANI): Mizoram has reported a total of 3913 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, state Health Department said on Saturday.

It said the state has 201 active cases. A total of 16 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours and 3,722 patients have been discharged so far.
The count of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 cases in the last 24 hours.
Health Ministry said that the total count has reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. (ANI)

