2015 Kotkapura firing: SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 (ANI): Former Chief Ministers of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident that took place against the anti-sacrilege protesters that occurred after the desecration of the holy book of Sikhs in Punjab's Kotkapura in October 14.

Both leaders of Akali Dal appeared before the SIT at 11.30 am and questioning is underway.

On November 29, former Director General of Police Sumedh Saini, who has been accused in the case, did not appear before the SIT at its Sector 32 office in Chandigarh. However, Sukhbir Singh Badal had appeared only two times. During his first appearance, he came alone and during the second time he came along with other party workers with him.



In 2015, sacrilege incidents occurred between June to October following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot.

The incidents caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community and there were demonstrations in the state. A similar demonstration was taking place on October 14 in Bahibal Kalan, a village near Bargari, where the police opened fire at the protesters and two people died in it.

Although the families of both the deceased have received compensation of Rs 90 lakh each in the case, they have been demanding punishment for the culprits.

"I am getting pushed by the court for six years. In 2018, we held a big protest and the government assured us of justice. But the government is not able to present its side properly in the court. After the start of the agitation against the agricultural laws, our protest had stopped for a few days, but now I am again staging a 'dharna'," said Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was shot dead in police firing during a protest against 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident. (ANI)

