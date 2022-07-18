2017 actress assault case: Kerala HC grants time till July 22 to complete further probe

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday granted time till July 22 to the Crime Branch of Kerala Police to complete the further investigation into the 2017 actress assault case and to submit the final report before the trial court.

The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by the state government seeking three weeks' more time to complete the probe.



The court also observed while issuing the order that the revelation made by former DGP R Sreelekha IPS in favour of actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, has nothing to do with the further investigation initiated by the Crime Branch.

The time granted by the High Court was completed on July 15 and then the state government approached the court for an extension.

The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

