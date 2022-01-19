2021 was challenging year for force but it responded with utmost professionalism: NDRF DG

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The year 2021 has been challenging for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) but the force response during various disasters like cyclones, floods, landslide incidents was undertaken with utmost precautionary measures and professionalism while taking on the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, Director General NDRF Atul Karwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing NDRF personnel on the occasion of the 17th Raising Day of the force, Karwal also emphasised to further increase the efficiency and response of NDRF in view of emerging challenges in the area of natural and man-made disaster.

The NDRF Director-General addressed the force personnel through video conference and congratulated them as the 17th Raising Day of NDRF was celebrated at all field formations and its headquarters here in the national capital with great zeal and enthusiasm.



The DG also paid homage to martyrs who died in 2021 in line of duty and also motivated officers and personnel for continuing the same level of hard work, dedication and zeal towards the selfless service of saving citizens' lives and disaster response.

Set up in 2006, the NDRF has rescued over 1.44 lakh precious human lives in a very short span of time and also evacuated more than 7 lakh stranded persons from disaster situations within the country and abroad.

The swift and effective response of NDRF during Japan Triple Disaster-2011 and Nepal Earthquake 2015 was acclaimed globally. The force is fulfilling these responsibilities with its rigorous training regime and diligent application of skills on the ground. (ANI)

