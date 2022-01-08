2022 Assembly polls: Congress will fight for the rights of farmers, common people, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Soon after the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly elections in five states, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the Congress party will fight for the rights of youth, farmers, women, workers, traders and common people.

"On March 10, there will be a victory march for the youth, farmers, women, workers, traders and common people of UP. In these elections, the Congress party will fight for the rights of youth, farmers, women, workers, traders and common people. UP will fight and will win," she tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also the Congress-incharge of Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for a two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by CEC Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will go for polls on February 14 along with the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling in Manipur on Feb 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phases of the Uttar Pradesh election.

Sushil Chandra also announced the COVID-19 norms concerning the elections.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

Of the five states going for polls, Congress is in power in Punjab whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in other four states. (ANI)