2022 Punjab elections: Farmer leader urges political parties to suspend campaigning till election schedule announcement

Chandigarh [India], September 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Balbir Singh Rajewal urged political parties in Punjab to suspend campaigning till the state Assembly election schedule is announced as it is affecting their agitation against farm laws.

Rajewal informed that Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal will soon hold discussions on this matter.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have asked political parties to suspend campaigning till elections are announced. Congress and SAD said that they will hold discussions about this with their high command."

"We want a peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. Punjab Congress party chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has assured us to fulfill all our demands soon," he said.

Sidhu along with other party leaders on Friday met representatives of farmer unions here, ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled next year.



"Had a positive meeting with Samyukt Kisan Morcha ... Discussed the way forward," Sidhu tweeted.



Around 32 farmer organisations of Punjab have held meetings in Chandigarh with various political parties of the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meetings were scheduled by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to request political parties not to hold campaigns at various places in the state before the official declaration of the Punjab Assembly elections as it may disrupt their ongoing protest.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

