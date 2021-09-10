2022 UP polls: BJP holds meeting with state office bearers in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held on Thursday in Lucknow to discuss the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Rekha Verma said that the plans on strengthening the party's booth were discussed in the meeting.

"Our party has started with the preparations of the 2022 assembly elections. This meeting was conducted with the state office bearers and the plans on strengthening our booth were discussed," she said.



"We are working on the ground level and our schemes and policies are reaching from people to people", she added.

Verma, a Member of Parliament from the Dhaurahra seat, also said that all the schemes started by the party are being regularly monitored so that better results can be achieved.

"Each and every party worker has been briefed regarding their workings and they are endlessly working round the clock for the upcoming elections," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

