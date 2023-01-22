2023 Republic Day parade: 23 Tableaux to roll down Kartavya Path

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A total of 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and UTs, and six from ministries and departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023, the Ministry of Defence informed on Sunday.

"Twenty-three tableaux - 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023," the Ministry of Defence stated.

As per the release, seventeen tableaux of States/UTs from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will be showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.



Six tableaux from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces), Ministry of Home Affairs (Narcotics Control Bureau), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Central Public Works Department), Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Indian Council Agriculture Research) will also be on display, showcasing the works and achievements in the last few years, the release stated.

The Ministry said that the selection of States/UTs tableaux for the Republic Day parade had been made on a zonal basis, categorising States/UTs into six zones, namely Northern Zone, Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Western Zone, Southern Zone and North Eastern Zone. Normally, approximately 15 tableaux from States/UTs are selected for the Republic Day parade, based on the proportionate ratio of each zone.

The selection process involved scrutiny of tableaux proposals from various States/UTs by an expert committee and several rounds of interactions by the committee members with representatives of the States on the theme, presentation, aesthetics and technical elements of the tableaux, the release further stated. (ANI)

