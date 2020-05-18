2,033 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): As many as 2,033 new cases of coronavirus and 51 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday.

"2,033 more COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 35,058, including 25,392 active cases and 1,249 deaths," said the state Health Department.

Today, 749 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, with this the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged is 8,437.

Mumbai alone has reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 21,152, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Death toll in Mumbai rose to 757 after 23 more people succumbed to the infection on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BMC also said that 85 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today.

With this the total number of positive cases in the Dharavi area has risen to 1,327, including 56 deaths.

India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases as the total number of positive cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown. (ANI)

