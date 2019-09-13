206 officers being sent to field as a part of restructuring: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that 206 officers were being sent to field areas to enhance the operational efficiency of the forces while seniors were being brought back to the headquarters to increase the knowledge levels as a part of the restructuring of the Indian Army.

"206 officers are being sent to field areas to enhance the operational efficiency of the forces. While a number of senior and reemployed officers would be brought to work here to enhance experience and knowledge levels," Rawat told reporters here.

Earlier in July, the Defence Ministry had approved the proposal to restructure the Army Headquarters under which the force would be revamped to face the challenges of modern warfare.

"The Defence Ministry has approved the proposal to restructure the Army Headquarters. Now we will start the implementation of the plans," Rawat had said then.

The recommendations for restructuring were made by the army for turning itself into an agile, lethal and capability-based force to tackle the challenges of future warfare. (ANI)

