209 new coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, active tally at 1,635

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): As many as 209 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

A total of 1,13,407 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the state so far including 1,635 active cases.

With three new fatalities recorded on Tuesday, the toll mounted to 1,014.



Two hundred and forty-six persons recovered from the deadly infection yesterday, taking the tally for recoveries in the state to 1,10,758.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.

The total recoveries have gone up to 96,36,487 with 30,376 new recoveries recorded on Tuesday. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent.

