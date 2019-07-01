21 deaths reported from April to June in Assam due to Japanese Encephalitis

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 01 (ANI): Japanese Encephalitis claimed 21 lives in Assam in the past three months, an official said on Monday.

"So far 21 deaths have taken place out of 69 reported cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE) from April to June in Assam," Additional Secretary (Health) Sanjiv Kumar said.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday dispatched a central team to review the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) situation in view of recently reported cases in Assam and also directed the Ministry to extend all support and assistance to the state government.

He also said the Union Health Ministry is providing all logistical and technical support to the Assam government in terms of surveillance and diagnostic kits to strengthen their efforts in dealing with the JE in the state.

The Central team, reached Assam yesterday evening, headed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and accompanied by the senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme in New Delhi.

For rehabilitation of JE disabled patients, the Centre has provided funds for the strengthening of two Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) departments at Dibrugarh Medical College and Guwahati Medical College.

JE is vector-borne encephalitis transmitted by Culex groups of mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed mainly in rice fields and large water bodies rich in aquatic vegetations. Migratory birds along with pigs in the community play an important role in the transmission of JE from one area to other areas. (ANI)