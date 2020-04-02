21 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Andhra, tally reaches 132

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the tally of people infected with the lethal virus to 132.

"21 more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 132," said Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that 70 of the 87 coronavirus positive patients in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin area.



"A congregation took place in Delhi, in which many foreign delegates have participated. People from our state also have gone to that congregation and many of them got infected by this virus. Out of 87 coronavirus positive cases reported in our state till Wednesday, 70 of them were among those who attended that congregation at Delhi," Reddy said.

He appealed the private medical colleges, private doctors, IMA members and private nurses, to be involved in these services.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



At present, there are 1764 COVID-19 active cases in the country and 50 people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

