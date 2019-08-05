21 injured at wall collapse in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As many as 21 police job aspirants were injured in when the boundary wall collapsed at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ground here on Monday morning.

Harsimrat Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jalandhar Central, said: "The wall collapsed today early morning. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

