21 Italians, 3 Indians shifted out of ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): 21 Italian nationals and three Indians were shifted out of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Delhi's Chhawla on Wednesday evening, a day after 16 of them had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the ITBP said.

Those tested positive will be sent to "designated hospitals" for treatment, while the others would be kept under preventive isolation at a different location, the ITBP said.

"All 24 members comprising 21 Italians and 3 Indians brought to the quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi yesterday, left this evening. Positive cases to be treated at designated hospitals and others to be kept under preventive isolation at a different location," the ITBP said in a statement.

These 24 people had been shifted to the quarantine facility from a hotel in New Delhi on Sunday. Out of 21 Italian nationals, 8 are male and 13 are female and three Indians include one tourist guide, one driver and one helper. (ANI)

