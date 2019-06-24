21 killed, 54 injured in two separate mishaps in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): As many as 21 people were killed and 54 others were left injured in two separate incidents in the state on Sunday.

Fourteen people were killed and 24 others were left injured when a 'pandaal' collapsed at Jasol in Barmer district at around 4:30 pm on Sunday.

A large number of people were listening to 'Ram Katha' when the 'pandaal' collapsed due to strong winds, leading to the tragedy.

In another incident, seven people lost their lives and over 30 others got injured when the canter in which they were travelling turned turtle in Barwara under Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday.

The victims, mostly women, were taken to the District Hospital for treatment, where many of them were declared brought dead while others succumbed to their injuries.

Police said that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony at Mandwara village when the vehicle overturned.

"Almost 30 people have been admitted to the hospital. All doctors have been called to attend to the patients. The administration will do everything to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured," Raghunath Khatik, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) told ANI here.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the next of kin of those who were killed in the 'pandaal' collapse mishap at Jasol, while Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for those who were left injured in the mishap.

The Chief Minister also asked Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner BL Kothari to carry out an investigation in the 'pandaal' tragedy.

Gehlot, who reviewed the relief and rescue works at his office in the evening, also instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment, medicines and all kinds of help are readily available to the injured and the families of the victims.

Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur, BL Kothari and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur range, Sachin Mittal have left for Jasol to take stock of the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Sundar Devi, Keval Das, Pemaram, Sanwal Das, Ramesh Kumar, Nenu Devi, Devi Lal, Jabar Singh, Champalal, Inder Singh, Jitendra, Narangi, Avinash and Mal Singh.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah among others on Sunday expressed their condolences over the 'pandaal' mishap.

"The incident from Barmer where the people listening to the 'Ram Katha' died due to the 'pandaal' collapsing is painful indeed. I extend my sympathies to the people who died in the incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Speaker Birla tweeted.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the PMO quoted Prime Minister Modi, as saying in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow over the mishap. "Pained to know about the loss of lives due to the collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, Rajasthan. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," read his tweet.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also tweeted about the incident and urged the party workers to provide help to the victims of the tragedy.

"I appeal to all the BJP workers to help their brothers and sisters who have become a victim and to their families, due to the tragedy. I also request the state government to provide immediate financial help to the families of the victims and to those who are injured," Raje tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted: "Saddened at the deaths after the 'tent collapse' in Barmer, Rajasthan. My condolences to the grieving families. Our prayers that the injured recover quickly." (ANI)