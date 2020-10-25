21 lakh people in Gujarat received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme, saved Rs 100 crore: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that 21 lakh people in Gujarat have received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and saved about Rs 100 crore.

"A total of 21 lakh people of Gujarat have received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme. Over 500 Jan Aushadhi centers offering cheap medicines have been opened in Gujarat. About Rs 100 crore have also been saved by the common patients of Gujarat," Prime Minister said while addressing the inauguration event of three key projects in Gujarat.

"In the last 2 decades, Gujarat has done unprecedented work in the healthcare sector. A lot of work has been done from medical centres to connecting every village to proper medical facilities," he added.



With 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana', Girnar ropeway, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

Prime Minister said that three projects-- Kisan Suryodaya Yojana', Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and Mobile App for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Girnar ropeway are the symbol of strength, devotion and health of Gujarat. (ANI)

