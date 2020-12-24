21 lakh people in J-K to get benefit under AB-PMJAY SEHAT

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], 24 Dec (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Dec 26 which will provide benefits to 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, officials said.

They said that the eligible beneficiaries will get the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) as per the database of SECC 2011.

A senior government official said that with the launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of their socio-economic status will be covered under the scheme.



"The government is collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database. This will ensure that all beneficiaries are enrolled at the earliest so that they can avail free healthcare services," the official told ANI.

He said National Health Authority's (NHA) information technology platform like beneficiary identification system has been customized to implement the scheme.

AB-PMJAY has empanelled at least 219 hospitals including 34 private hospitals for providing health services to residents of Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme. Medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology etc are included in the scheme the official said.

Under the portability feature of AB-PMJAY, the beneficiaries can avail services from any of the 24,148 emplaned hospitals across the country.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a flagship health scheme of the central government and provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. It covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries). Launched in 2018, about 1.5 crore beneficiaries have received medical treatment in hospital under the scheme. (ANI)

