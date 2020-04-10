21 more COVID-19 cases in Vadodara, district count reaches 39

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Vadodara recorded 21 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the district's tally of coronavirus cases to 39, the state health department said.

Notably, out of the total cases found today, 20 patients are from Nagarvada area.

More details in this regard are awaited.

With 547 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 6,000 mark as the number of cases rose to 6,412.

Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

