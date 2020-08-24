21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): As many as 21 new cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,022, the state's health department said.

According to it, currently, there are 1,485 active cases, while 3,461 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 27 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

Across the country there are a total of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry. (ANI)

