21 people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar: Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): A total of 21 people have died in Bihar due to consumption of spurious liquor, said state minister Sunil Kumar on Friday.

"Total 21 people including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj have died due to consumption of spurious liquor," Kumar told ANI.

He further informed that two more people are suspected to be dead due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bettiah. However, it cannot be confirmed yet as their post mortem reports are still awaited.



"Two more deaths in Bettiah are suspected due to illegal liquor, their post mortem reports are awaited. Those admitted to different hospitals are in stable condition," he said.

Despite a liquor ban in the state, several such incidents have been reported in the past.

Bihar Minister Janak Chamar, who had earlier visited the families of the deceased in Bettiah and Gopalganj, termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said, "Conspiracy on the pretext of spurious liquor can be seen. Those who consume it are poor. When action is taken and raids are done, the weak are nabbed. The weak get nabbed, the weak die. Unfortunate!"

"We visited every bereaved family, the deceased can't be brought back but people are praying for those who are fighting for their lives in hospitals. I am in touch with DM, SP and officers concerned. Such things are happening, fear of police is not being seen," Chamar added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had also earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure." (ANI)

