21 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed: Punjab government

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): A total of 21 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Punjab, according to the state Health Department on Sunday.

"The number of Covid19 cases has increased to 21 in Punjab," said an official from the Health Department.

The official also said that one person has died here due to the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals.

"Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged.

Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

