21 States/UTs report more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): With India reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 recovery cases than active cases, at least 21 states including the union territories are witnessing more recoveries than new cases, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

These states/UTs include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh.

"It has been ensured through early identification of COVID-19 cases, prompt surveillance and tracking along with standardised clinical care," said the health ministry.

For the last several days, the single-day COVID-19 recoveries on an average have been more than 90,000.



According to the Union Health Ministry, about 92,043 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country, while the number of new confirmed cases stands at 88,600.

With this, the total number of recoveries are close to 50 lakhs (49,41,627). Maintaining its upward trend, the national recovery rate presently stands at 82.46 per cent, read the government statement.

As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between the percentage of recovered cases and active cases is continuously increasing and is now at nearly 40 lakh (39,85,225).

The number of active patients has been below 10 lakh for several successive days. The active caseload is merely 15.96 per cent of the total positive cases and is consistently declining.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus count reached 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated and 94,503 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)

