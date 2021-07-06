21-yr old dies in police custody in Asansol: Two police officers suspended

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Two police officers have been suspended on Tuesday after the custodial death of a 21-year-old man in Asansol, West Bengal.

Tension triggered in Asansol after a 21-year old man, accused in a theft case, died in police custody.

Locals pelted stones at the police party after the man died in police custody.



"Two officers, SI Amar Nath Das and SI Prasanta Kumar Pal of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) have been suspended. The order issued by the commissioner of the police cited misconduct and dereliction of duty and has asked for a departmental inquiry into their conduct," said Ajay Thakur, the Commissioner of Police.

The order states that their continuation in service is prejudicial to the interest of public service.

The two suspended police officers will be depositing their government kits to the Reserve Inspector of Police, ADPC and will have to reside in the Police Lines, Asansol.

Ajay Thakur, the Commissioner of Police, Asansol-Durgapur said that the investigation is underway.(ANI)

