21-yr-old who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in HP

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): One more person -- who had tested positive for coronavirus -- passed away on Tuesday, said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary, Health, Himachal Pradesh.

"One more person tested positive and died in Himachal Pradesh today. He was a 21-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment and returned recently from Delhi," said Jindal.

"His samples were tested today at Lal Bhadur Shashtri Government Medical College at Ner Chowk in Mandi district. He was referred to the IGMC, Shimla, on Monday night due to the need for dialysis. The sample was taken yesterday before he was referred to Shimla," added he.

Jindal further said: "The total COVID Positive cases in Himachal Pradesh are now 42 and two deaths. 34 have been recovered so far." (ANI)

