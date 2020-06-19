210 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally at 7,944

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): As many as 210 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total cases to 7,944 and death toll to 114, said State Health Department.

Today, 179 persons have been discharged across the State while 4,983 persons have been discharged so far.

The number of total active cases in Karnataka stands at 2,843.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry (MoHFW).

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,237. The COVID-19 count includes 1,60,384 active cases, while 1,94,325 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

