2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department.

With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharges and 1,449 deaths.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 33,425. (ANI)

