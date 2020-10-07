2,154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7 (ANI): A total of 2,154 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,04,748 in the state, the health department said.

According to the data, as many as 2,239 discharges were also reported in the state. The total number of cases includes 1,77,008 discharges and 1,189 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 26,551.

The death toll in the state stood at 1,189 till Wednesday.



The health department also informed that case fatality rate in the state is less the rate of the country.

"The case fatality rate in the state is 0.58 per cent while India's case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent. Similarly, the recovery rate in the state is 86.45 per cent while recovery rate in India is 84.9 per cent," the department said.

Meanwhile, With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths. (ANI)

