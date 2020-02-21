217-night shelters in compliance of recommendations made by Delhi Fire Service: DUSIB in Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that 217-night shelters in the national capital are in full compliance of the recommendations made by the Delhi Fire Service.

The board also informed the court that the work to make another 11 shelter homes and to make it compliant with the fire norms is on and shall be completed by April 30.

DUSIB told a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that currently, it maintains as many as 233-night shelters.

The court, after hearing the submissions, disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) which sought directions to DUSIB to make provisions for the fireproof and waterproof tents for the temporary shelters.

It also sought to make the immediate provision for the fire fighting equipment and training be made for the caretakers of the homeless shelters.

"Looking to the steps already taken by the (DUSIB) respondent no.1 with regard to fire safety measures in the night shelters, we see no reason to further monitor this case," the bench said.

The court said that it is expected from the respondents that these fire safety measures already installed by the respondents will continue in the future and the equipment already applied at those night shelters will be maintained properly by the respondents. (ANI)

