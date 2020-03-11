2176 challans issued for traffic offences in Delhi on Holi

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A total of 2176 challans were issued for traffic-related offences in the national capital on this Holi.

Delhi Traffic Police informed that 647 challans were issued yesterday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

While 181 challans were issued for triple riding on a two-wheeler, 1192 for driving without helmet and 156 for dangerous driving. (ANI)

