218 Indians airlifted from coronavirus-hit Italy quarantined at ITBP's Chhawla facility

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Two hundred and eighteen Indians, who arrived in the national capital from Milan, were on Sunday morning quarantined at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Chhawla camp.

The 218 Indians, comprising of 211 students and 7 compassionate cases, were airlifted by a special Air India flight on Saturday (local time).

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, today confirmed that the 218 Indians landed in Delhi.

"All will be quarantined for 14 days. The government is committed to reaching out to Indians in distress, wherever they are," he stressed.

The evacuation by India was carried out after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe is the new epicenter of the lethal virus.

Italy on Saturday (local time) reported 175 deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,411. The country, which has been worst hit by the infection outbreak in Europe, also reported 3,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Air India had announced the cancellation of all flights to Kuwait and Italy till April 30.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)

