2.18 Kg Heroin worth Rs 2.25 crores recovered from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, 10 held

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Heroin weighing 2 kg and 180 grams was recovered by the Robertsganj Police Special Operations group and surveillance team in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. The cost of heroin is estimated at around Rs 2.25 crores. The police have arrested ten accused including a woman.

On receiving inputs, Robertsganj police SOG and surveillance team raided Devpathia Hata of the Robertsganj Police Station area. 2.18 Kg of heroin drug was recovered from 10 accused including a woman present there.



Police said that after bringing large quantities of heroin from Barabanki and Lucknow, these smugglers used to make small pouches in Sonbhadra and sell them at different places.



The Police have also recovered a car, two bikes and nine mobile phones from them. A case has been registered at the Robertsganj police station and all the held accused are arrested and sent to jail under Section 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.



Superintendent of Police Dr Yashveer Singh told that in the case of heroin smuggling, five people from Awadhesh's (one of the accused) family working in Robertsganj are involved.

Three sons of Awadhesh, Gopal alias Vimal Ram, his wife, Sonu alias Bunty, and Sunil Ram alias MLA are included. All of them are residents of Jait village of Robertsganj Kotwali. Apart from this, the police have arrested Raj Bharti, Babu Nandan, Sonu Harishchandra and Mahila Chandni.

An accused in this case is still absconding. Police are trying to arrest the absconding accused. Superintendent of Police Dr Yashveer Singh said that Tehsil worker Awadhesh is being interrogated in this matter since when he was involved in this business. (ANI)

