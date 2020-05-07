218 people from Telangana who came to visit Hazrat Syed Nayab-e-Rasool Dargah in Nellore sent back home

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 500 people who had come to offer prayers at Hazrat Syed Nayab-e-Rasool Dargah in Nellore and got stranded due to lockdown are now being sent to their native states.

"Till now, 218 people of Telangana have been sent back on 10 RTC buses after their COVID-19 tests were done. Others will be sent back too," said Circle Inspector.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations.

In a separate order on the same day, MHA had allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. (ANI)

