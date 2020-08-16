2,187 new coronavirus cases in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): As many as 2,187 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar, according to the State Health Department.

The active cases in the state have risen to 35,056.

Among the new cases, 253 reported from Patna, 177 from Bhagalpur, 127 from Madhubani, and 113 from Aurangabad.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India informed that India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

