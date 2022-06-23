22 Bangladeshi nationals nabbed in Assam for illegally entering India

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 23 (ANI): At least 22 Bangladeshi nationals including three minors have been nabbed in Assam's Karimganj district who had illegally entered India without valid documents, police said.

According to the Karimganj district police, 21 accused were nabbed on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Karimganj Partha Pratim Das informed that these accused were coming from Maharashtra and planned to return to Bangladesh via the Tripura border.



"Based on intelligence input, we had launched a search operation at a hotel at Badarpur area on Wednesday and nabbed 21 Bangladeshi nationals. Out of the nine are male, nine female and three are minors," Das said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused entered India without valid documents, police said.

"In enquiry, they revealed that they are Bangladeshi nationals and entered India without valid documents. They came from Maharashtra via train," Karimganj ASP said.

Further investigation is on, the police officer said. (ANI)

