22 crore children at risk of intestinal worm infections, Health Ministry gears up for National Deworming Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): As many as 22 crore children aged between 1-14 years are at the greater risk of catching intestinal worm infections as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Union Health Ministry is all set to organise the National Deworming Day (NDD) scheduled on February 10. The Centre conducts NDD to combat public health risk of intestinal worms among children and adolescents aged 1-19 years.

Experts say that intestinal worm infections can create problem in a child's growth and development, and can adversely impact performance in school, and livelihood potential later in life.

On Monday, representatives from 26 States attended the preparatory meeting to plan the strategies for 10th round of the NDD. Officials from WHO-India, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Human Resource Development and representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) among others attended the meeting.

Dr Manohar Agnani, Joint Secretary, Reproductive Child Health, said that NDD is a 'cost-effective, evidence-based intervention' and a successful example of inter-sectoral planning and coordination. "India has the highest burden of worm infections in the world. Deworming with the safe and beneficial albendazole tablet is an effective solution to controlling worm infections."

"For India, to achieve the WHO recommendation of treating 75 per cent of the population to eliminate morbidity due to from soil-transmitted helminthiases, we need to 'ensure effective target setting that is aligned with census targets," he said.

"To enhance programme reach and impact, all states must 'engage with district administration' and facilitate cross-learning. The High-Level Scientific Committee is developing an STH Roadmap that will provide direction on what we should do to ensure the elimination of STH as a public health problem in our country," he added.

Dr Ajay Khera, Commissioner, Child Health Programme, Union Health Ministry, informed that the last year the Health Ministry reached out to 25.5 crore children and adolescents in the last NDD round. Officials said that preschool and school-based deworming programs are globally recognized as a "development best buy." (ANI)

