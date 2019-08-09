22 dead in rain-battered Kerala, CM urges citizens to assist in rescue ops

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant rains in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.

Addressing media here, Vijayan said a total of 315 relief camps have been set up in the state, with maximum measures being taken in Wayanad. In the next 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected, and water levels have dangerously risen in some rivers across the state.

As many as 24 incidents of landslides have been reported across the state, the worst being in Meppadi, the Chief Minister said while urging citizens to assist in rescue operations being carried out in the state.

"Heavy rain has increased across most parts of the state. Red alert has been issued for nine districts in North and Central Kerala, three districts in Central Kerala are under Orange alert and remaining two southern districts are issued yellow alert," he said.

Red Alert has been issued in Ernakulum, Idukki, Thissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, while high tide is forecasted along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod.

Kerala and its neighbouring states are receiving relentless rains from the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers. (ANI)

