22 more COVID-19 cases in Indore, total cases in district rise to 173

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): With 22 more coronavirus cases reported from Indore in , the total number of cases in the district has climbed to 173.

According to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, 15 people have died due to COVID-19 in the district so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 229 people have tested positive for the infection in Madhya Pradesh, including 13 deaths. (ANI)

