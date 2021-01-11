22 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, active count at 305

Puducherry [India], January 11 (ANI): Puducherry reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and 34 recoveries on Monday.

According to the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, the count of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory stands at 38,478, while the number of active cases currently stands at 305.

With new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, 37,535 people have been discharged after being recovered from COVID-19 here.

The death toll remained at 638 on Monday as no fresh fatality was reported.



The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Union territory stands at 97.55 per cent whereas the fatality rate is at 1.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, India added 16,311 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.



The Ministry has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout. (ANI)

