22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 557

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): 22 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state tally to 557.

"21 people have died due to coronavirus in the state. 223 people have been discharged after treatment," the government of Karnataka said in a release.

A total of 33,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,325 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 23,651 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,074 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

