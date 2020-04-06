22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 (ANI): Twenty-two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, according to the State's Health Department.

The tally of total positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the State has now climbed to 288.



A 60-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Sunday. The man had been hospitalised with symptoms of pneumonia, fever, and cough.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,067.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly virus while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

