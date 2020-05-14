22 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in UP so far

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): A total of 22 inmates of permanent and temporary jails in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, as per information provided by the State Government.

While 11 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in the Agra Central Jail, six have tested positive in the Moradabad Jail, and five in temporary jails. All six patients from Moradabad jail have now recovered.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 3,664. Till now, 1,873 people have either been cured or discharged, while 82 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is currently at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases of the virus. So far, 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

